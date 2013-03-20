In life, every now and then, you face huge choices. So far, my list of the toughest decisions that I have made consists of: choosing which college to attend, where to study abroad during the fall of my junior year, deciding to quit lacrosse in college, and now, I find myself stuck in between a rock and a hard place with two incredible opportunities at my fingertips.

Today, a good friend of mine, a Bates alumni, told me to listen very closely. She said that someone once told her that, “In life, the three most important decisions you will ever make are: the city you live in, the career path you choose, and marriage.”

I thought about her comment very carefully. The city we live in, that could really determine a lot. Who you meet, where you move in your career, and what person you might end up spending the rest of your life with.

We dedicate a lot of time towards considering options. We weigh the good with the bad; each of us uses some kind of formula that we believe will ultimately leaves us with the best option.

In the moment, it feels and seems like the most painful thing you have ever done. You go back in forth in your head. One minute you come to one conclusion, and then another, your gut tells you something completely different.

I remember applying for colleges. After applying during the Early Decision round at Hamilton and receiving my “We cannot accept your application at this time, but will have to defer your admission” email, I thought my life had ended.

Now the moral of this story of heat-break and not getting what I want rings clear: had I gotten into Hamilton, I never would have experienced the best four years of my life at Bates. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason.

One thing holds true: wherever I end up, I will look back on writing this article and these last few days, and I will not regret my decision, but I may wonder where the other path might have led me.

In just two months, I will start packing again and move onto my next journey, in a new and unfamiliar city surrounded by strangers.

Where will all of us end up living? How will we ever choose? Do you really want to live alone or will you drive yourself insane without roommates after having seven by your side for an entire year? Regardless of which option I choose, I know that either way, it will work out.

To some extent, we have worked in pre-school, kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, high school, college, internships, past jobs, and more to land a great job. Once you land one, and your relatives start telling you that, “I am sorry you have to become a real person,” it really takes the fun out of it all.

I am excited to become a real person, most of us are. There is nothing to be sorry about, unless you have something to be sorry about. Clearly, I am not yet speaking from experience, but I am fairly confident this will not change.

The way I see it, since when am I just now becoming a “real” person? What exactly then have I been for the last 21 years?

In the end, we can only trust and believe in ourselves that we have made the right choice. We decide, and then we wait. And when we look back, we smile and realize just how far we have come.

The choices will only become harder, and will keep making us tougher.