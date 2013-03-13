A few weeks ago, I wrote about finding a job. After many conversations over meals in Commons with friends, one thing is obvious: no matter how you cut it, interviewing sucks.

Sometimes interviewers ask you ridiculous questions, choose to not even look at you when you answer their absurd questions (some have even gone as far as texting on their phones while I am speaking) and in some cases, they ask you to do ridiculous things.

Out of my friends’ experiences so far, a few in particular really stand out: having to prepare a two-minute skit, calculate the number of Dunkin’ Donuts in the U.S. and teach a class for the day.

While the experiences become more and more ridiculous, it’s the questions that really get to me. What is your favorite color? What is your favorite fruit? What is your biggest regret in life? I won’t even include all of the brain teasers.

If I answer blue will they not hire me? Does turquoise sound better? Should I just answer pitch black and bleeding red to scare the crap out of my interviewer and get out of there faster?

Fruit? Really? Maybe if I say mango and talk about how it reminds me of different experiences abroad he will think that I am cultured? I could just be honest and say banana considering I eat one everyday, but I have a tougher time making that one sound impressive. All I have gotten so far is this: my favorite fruit is a banana because in my next life I want to be a monkey and swing from trees making monkey noises. Is that what you’re looking for?

In terms of my biggest regret, no offense, but I hardly know you and last I checked I did not sign up for a therapy session, so I would really rather not discuss my biggest regret in life with a complete stranger.

I have found that one of the most gratifying moments in an interview is when you have the opportunity to turn the question on the interviewer.

Their replies normally start out, “That is a tough question to answer.” (NO KIDDING). Here’s a thought, maybe you should stop asking it. A few minutes later, and they are still frustratingly trying to come up with something. Welcome to our world, buddy.

Next time an interviewer asks me how my friend would describe me if he called them right now, I might just reply, “What friends?” Might throw them off a little bit.

It’s funny because as we swap interview stories, it becomes more and more evident just how intelligent, kind, and more than capable all of us are, yet still we have no choice but to undergo this painful task of interviewing.

Once you finally escape the interviewing room they lock you in for up to six hours, sometimes without water, you still have the god-forsaken quarter million “Thank You” emails ahead of you.

All I really want to write is: Thank you for interrogating me, making me extremely uncomfortable and causing my hands to sweat uncontrollably. I hope to hear from you soon, and until then, I will have severe anxiety. Sincerely yours.