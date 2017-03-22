The woman all of your Facebook friends love to hate just announced via Twitter that she’s pro-choice. Tomi Lahren has been the butt of many jokes and aggressive rants. Lahren, a host on conservative online news site “The Blaze”, has had multiple videos go viral for her angry commentary on political issues such as Colin Kaepernick’s protest and #BlackLivesMatter. Lahren is a self-described conservative and a Trump supporter – her videos are evidence of this. This makes her admission on “The View” shocking to those that have seen any of her television appearances and social media posts.

Lahren’s argument for her position on abortion comes from her belief in limited government. “I’m pro-choice and here’s why: I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies,” Lahren continued, “I can say, you know what, I am for limited government so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Despite the fact that I disagree with Tomi Lahren on pretty much all of her views, I am pleased with the consistency she is showing in her political beliefs. Much of the Republican Party’s platform is contradictory – it believes in limited government in some respects, writing, “We call for removal of… over-regulation of start-up enterprises, excessive licensing requirements [and] needless restrictions…” but then calls for the reversal of abortion and same-sex marriage legalization. On the issue of abortion, it is hard to construct an anti-choice argument while endorsing limited government. Recognizing this, Lahren changed her stance. At least Tomi has picked a principle to which her political opinions should adhere.

This is not to say Tomi has always been consistent. She has said before that she is not pro-choice and called those who are “baby killers,” but I do not believe we should necessarily condemn someone for amending their views. My stance on many issues has evolved and developed as I have grown and learned as a person, but I acknowledge where my past views have been problematic or contradictory. Lahren should take responsibility for the faults in her past views (though, to her, the faults were likely more ideological than moral) and stand firm in her current beliefs.

I am not excusing Tomi for her, at times, hateful beliefs. However, constructive discussions are much more attainable when a clear and consistent philosophy supports one’s views rather than an ideology where one can pick and choose which freedoms they want to promote and limit. Obviously, the Democratic Party is not immune to this criticism either. In order to progress, we need to develop platforms that facilitate debate and discussion.