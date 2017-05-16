We firmly believe that Bates is failing to live up to the radical egalitarian principles that this College was founded upon. On Saturday, May 13 at a dance hosted by the Bates Women of Color, a black male student was forcibly grabbed by a Bates Security officer, violently taken to the ground, placed in a headlock and ultimately handcuffed in front of his peers. His spirit has not been broken. We believe that the College has not taken appropriate action in responding to this incident of clear racial violence. Further, we know through personal experience that this incident is not singular – it is one of many examples of injustice that Bates Security officers have committed against students of color on campus in recent years. We are here organized in non-violent direct action seeking immediate change.

1. We want Honesty from President Spencer

President Clayton Spencer’s email response concealed the reality that Bates Security used excessive force during this incident. Further, the message sent to students, faculty and staff did not directly address the fact that the student detained was a person of color and the role anti-black racial bias played in this incident. We believe President Spencer has a responsibility to notify all members of the Bates community (i.e. including alumni and parents) of this event and the role that racism played.

2. We want Bates Security fired

We believe the excessive force used and incompetence exhibited during the incident was so egregious as to warrant the immediate firing of both security officers involved. They detained in handcuffs a non-violent Bates student and turned a Village common room into a public prison cell.

3. We want a Progressive Head of Security

Bates is now searching for a new Director of Security. We believe the person hired must have a radically different vision of what security ought to be. That person (most preferably a person of color) should first and foremost have the health and well being of all students in mind. They must be deeply familiar with the realities of racial injustice in the United States and have the prior experience and leadership abilities to reshape Bates security from a group set on “policing” students – to a group set on fostering communication and trusting relationships with all students at Bates and particularly students of color on campus.