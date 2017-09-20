Latest News
On Saturday, April 28, 2018, volunteers from Bates College and Rebuilding Together L/A gathered together at 7 in the morning to drink coffee and eat donuts to fuel for the long day ahead of them..
When does a secret become a secret? Is it when someone whispers into another person’s ear and begs them not to tell? Or maybe it happens more gradually, merely a result of choosing not to talk.
Britney Spears. OutKast. Lil Mama. 50 Cent. Do those names ring any bells? Hit songs from the 2000’s rang across campus this past weekend, as Bates celebrated the final decade’s dance of the.
The Bates softball team has had an impressive regular season, culminating with a sweep of rival Colby this past weekend. With their 20-13 record (5-7 in the NESCAC), they are headed to the NESCAC.