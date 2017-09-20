 AdultSearch.com

Softball Team Sweeps Colby

The Bates softball team has had an impressive regular season, culminating with a sweep of rival Colby this past weekend. With their 20-13 record (5-7 in the NESCAC), they are headed to the NESCAC.

